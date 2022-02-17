Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) Downgraded by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Roblox from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Roblox in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued a sector weight rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Roblox from $103.00 to $92.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th.

BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Roblox from $98.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Atlantic Securities upped their price target on shares of Roblox from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Roblox presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $96.77.

Shares of Roblox stock opened at $53.87 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.36. Roblox has a 12-month low of $53.08 and a 12-month high of $141.60.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.12). Roblox had a negative net margin of 24.52% and a negative return on equity of 108.53%. On average, analysts forecast that Roblox will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 32,766 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.66, for a total value of $4,346,737.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Baszucki sold 27,140 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.35, for a total transaction of $3,727,679.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 284,994 shares of company stock valued at $31,512,998 over the last ninety days.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Altos Ventures Management Inc. bought a new stake in Roblox during the fourth quarter valued at about $8,539,770,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Roblox by 106.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,590,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,915,509,000 after buying an additional 19,852,955 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Roblox by 1.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,600,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,313,766,000 after purchasing an additional 270,832 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Roblox by 106.0% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,427,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,385,197,000 after purchasing an additional 6,908,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coatue Management LLC raised its position in Roblox by 13.3% in the third quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 7,315,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,689,000 after purchasing an additional 860,715 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.67% of the company’s stock.

Roblox Company Profile

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. It offers Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital worlds; and Roblox Studio, a toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences and other content. The company also provides Roblox Cloud, a solution that provides services and infrastructure to power the human co-experience platform.

