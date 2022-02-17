Flow Traders U.S. LLC Boosts Stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 62.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,133 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,885 shares during the quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VIG. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the third quarter worth $29,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the third quarter worth $31,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the second quarter worth $37,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 47.4% during the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 258 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the second quarter worth $43,000.

NYSEARCA VIG opened at $161.21 on Thursday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $136.02 and a fifty-two week high of $172.87. The business has a fifty day moving average of $165.82 and a 200-day moving average of $163.29.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

