Point72 Asset Management L.P. Has $12.92 Million Stock Position in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) by 37.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 285,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 77,400 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in PacWest Bancorp were worth $12,916,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in PacWest Bancorp by 220.4% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $64,000. SouthState Corp bought a new stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 59.3% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.35% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PACW opened at $51.11 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. PacWest Bancorp has a 52 week low of $35.32 and a 52 week high of $51.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a fifty day moving average of $47.31 and a 200 day moving average of $45.77.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.14. PacWest Bancorp had a net margin of 44.87% and a return on equity of 15.75%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that PacWest Bancorp will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. PacWest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.61%.

PACW has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.00.

PacWest Bancorp is a bank holding company, which specializes in financial and banking solutions. Through the Pacific Western Bank, it offers commercial banking services including real estate, construction, commercial loans, comprehensive deposit, and treasury management services to small and middle-market businesses.

