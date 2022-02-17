Flow Traders U.S. LLC Invests $1.74 Million in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 39,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,737,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 9.9% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 39,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,708,000 after buying an additional 3,521 shares during the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $3,030,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 78.9% in the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 26,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after buying an additional 11,625 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 71.6% in the third quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 11,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 4,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 106.0% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 31,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after buying an additional 16,368 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF stock opened at $48.55 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $47.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.87.

