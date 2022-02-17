Flow Traders U.S. LLC Increases Stock Position in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QEFA)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its position in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QEFA) by 134.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 21,989 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,617 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC’s holdings in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF were worth $1,652,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 87.4% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 132,800.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 1,328 shares during the last quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF during the third quarter worth about $225,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 6.9% during the third quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 5.3% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 4,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA QEFA opened at $74.55 on Thursday. SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF has a 52-week low of $69.52 and a 52-week high of $79.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $75.43.

