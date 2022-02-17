LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.33 EPS

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported $4.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.33, MarketWatch Earnings reports. LGI Homes had a net margin of 14.45% and a return on equity of 36.19%. The company had revenue of $801.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $758.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.18 EPS. LGI Homes’s revenue was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of LGIH opened at $128.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 13.59. LGI Homes has a twelve month low of $105.07 and a twelve month high of $188.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $136.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $145.27. The firm has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.09 and a beta of 1.58.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of LGI Homes from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LGI Homes from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, LGI Homes currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $157.60.

In other news, Director Steven Randal Smith sold 2,522 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.60, for a total value of $384,857.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in LGI Homes during the fourth quarter worth $292,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in LGI Homes by 17.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in LGI Homes during the fourth quarter worth $714,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in LGI Homes by 77.3% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 30,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,660,000 after acquiring an additional 13,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in LGI Homes by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 30,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,700,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. 85.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LGI Homes Company Profile

LGI Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, marketing, and sale of new homes. It focuses on residential land development business. It operates through the following segments: Central, West, Southeast, Florida, and Northwest. The company was founded by Eric Thomas Lipar in 2003 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.

