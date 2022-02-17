NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NXRT) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.38 on March 15th

NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.38 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th.

NexPoint Residential Trust has raised its dividend payment by 37.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 6 consecutive years. NexPoint Residential Trust has a dividend payout ratio of -380.0% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect NexPoint Residential Trust to earn $3.00 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 50.7%.

Get NexPoint Residential Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE NXRT opened at $86.03 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of -108.90, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $79.43. NexPoint Residential Trust has a fifty-two week low of $40.44 and a fifty-two week high of $86.88.

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.49. NexPoint Residential Trust had a negative return on equity of 4.84% and a negative net margin of 9.42%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NexPoint Residential Trust will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NXRT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on NexPoint Residential Trust from $79.00 to $87.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised NexPoint Residential Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Colliers Securities initiated coverage on NexPoint Residential Trust in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NexPoint Residential Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.50.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in the third quarter worth $183,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in NexPoint Residential Trust during the third quarter valued at about $309,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in NexPoint Residential Trust by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $577,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 44.1% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 8,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $496,000 after buying an additional 2,454 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.33% of the company’s stock.

NexPoint Residential Trust Company Profile

NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition, management, and disposition of multifamily assets. It also focuses on providing lifestyle amenities and upgraded living spaces to low and moderate income renters in the Southeastern United States and Texas. The company was founded on September 19, 2014 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NexPoint Residential Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexPoint Residential Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.