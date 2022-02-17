Boson Protocol (BOSON) Price Reaches $0.95 on Exchanges

Boson Protocol (CURRENCY:BOSON) traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 17th. One Boson Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $0.95 or 0.00002233 BTC on popular exchanges. Boson Protocol has a market capitalization of $66.32 million and approximately $2.16 million worth of Boson Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Boson Protocol has traded down 13.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $111.44 or 0.00260867 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.61 or 0.00015484 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00005347 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000850 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.90 or 0.00020834 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000014 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000007 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0577 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Boson Protocol Coin Profile

Boson Protocol is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Boson Protocol’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 69,538,644 coins. Boson Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BosonProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “BosonCoin is a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency using the X11 hashing algorithm. BosonCoin is named after the Boson, a subatomic particle, such as a photon, that has zero or integral spin and follows the statistical description given by S. N. Bose and Einstein. “

Buying and Selling Boson Protocol

