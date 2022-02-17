BMO US High Dividend Covered Call ETF (TSE:ZWH) Trading Up 1.1%

BMO US High Dividend Covered Call ETF (TSE:ZWH)’s share price was up 1.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$22.93 and last traded at C$22.84. Approximately 56,153 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 31% from the average daily volume of 42,819 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$22.60.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$23.19 and a 200 day moving average of C$22.64.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 27th.

