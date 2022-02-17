Cake Box (LON:CBOX) Stock Price Down 2.2%

Cake Box Holdings Plc (LON:CBOX)’s stock price was down 2.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 175 ($2.37) and last traded at GBX 179 ($2.42). Approximately 218,499 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 23% from the average daily volume of 177,176 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 183 ($2.48).

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CBOX shares. Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Cake Box in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 470 ($6.36) price objective on shares of Cake Box in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 305.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 337.30. The company has a market cap of £68 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.03.

In other news, insider Jaswir Singh purchased 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 250 ($3.38) per share, with a total value of £35,000 ($47,361.30). Also, insider Sukh Ram Chamda sold 3,000,000 shares of Cake Box stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 350 ($4.74), for a total value of £10,500,000 ($14,208,389.72).

About Cake Box (LON:CBOX)

Cake Box Holdings Plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of fresh cream cakes in the United Kingdom. As of February 8, 2021, the company operated 150 franchise stores. It also engages in property rental activities. Cake Box Holdings Plc was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Enfield, the United Kingdom.

