Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) Price Target Cut to $140.00

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) had its price target lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group from $150.00 to $140.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 53.12% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Trupanion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $112.00 to $129.00 in a report on Monday, November 8th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Trupanion from $183.00 to $156.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.25.

Shares of TRUP opened at $91.43 on Thursday. Trupanion has a 52 week low of $69.74 and a 52 week high of $158.25. The firm has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -114.29 and a beta of 1.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.92.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $194.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.09 million. Trupanion had a negative net margin of 4.94% and a negative return on equity of 8.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.09) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Trupanion will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Trupanion news, Director Dan Levitan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.21, for a total value of $626,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gavin Friedman sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.24, for a total transaction of $2,843,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 53,022 shares of company stock valued at $6,317,481. 6.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new position in Trupanion during the second quarter worth $1,435,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Trupanion by 1.8% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 75,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,842,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Trupanion by 8.3% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 44,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,133,000 after buying an additional 3,422 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of Trupanion by 19.6% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 456,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,524,000 after buying an additional 74,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Trupanion by 14.8% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 65,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,539,000 after buying an additional 8,454 shares in the last quarter. 83.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Trupanion

Trupanion, Inc engages in the provision of medical insurance for cats and dogs. It operates through the following segments: Subscription Business and Other Business. The Subscription Business segment is involved in the monthly subscriptions of pet medical insurance. The Others Business segment includes companies or organizations that choose to provide medical insurance for cats and dogs as a benefit to their employees or members.

