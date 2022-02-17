Widercoin Reaches Market Capitalization of $41,767.55 (WDR)

Widercoin (CURRENCY:WDR) traded down 2.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 17th. One Widercoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. Widercoin has a total market cap of $41,767.55 and $10,074.00 worth of Widercoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Widercoin has traded up 71% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Widercoin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002342 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001896 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.87 or 0.00044180 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,026.05 or 0.07083700 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,785.70 or 1.00157196 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $21.23 or 0.00049708 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.35 or 0.00052309 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002935 BTC.

Widercoin Profile

Widercoin’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 63,269,412 coins. Widercoin’s official Twitter account is @CoinWider

Buying and Selling Widercoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Widercoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Widercoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Widercoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “WDRUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Widercoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Widercoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.