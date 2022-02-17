Robert E. Price Sells 2,147 Shares of PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) Stock

PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) Director Robert E. Price sold 2,147 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.95, for a total transaction of $152,329.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of PriceSmart stock opened at $71.41 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $71.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 0.86. PriceSmart, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.77 and a fifty-two week high of $104.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.05. PriceSmart had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 11.09%. The firm had revenue of $975.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $967.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. PriceSmart’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.38%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in PriceSmart by 301.9% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 57,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,461,000 after buying an additional 43,206 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in PriceSmart by 2.9% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 265,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,137,000 after purchasing an additional 7,383 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of PriceSmart by 106,833.3% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after buying an additional 6,410 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of PriceSmart by 106.5% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 30,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,784,000 after buying an additional 15,777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in PriceSmart by 3.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 424,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,603,000 after purchasing an additional 14,678 shares during the last quarter. 76.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, UBS Group raised shares of PriceSmart from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th.

PriceSmart Company Profile

PriceSmart, Inc engages in the international management and operation of membership warehouse clubs. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States Operations, Central American Operations, Caribbean Operations and Colombia Operations. The United States Operations covers include distribution centers and corporate offices.

