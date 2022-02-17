Atlas (NYSE:ATCO) Downgraded to Underperform at Bank of America

Atlas (NYSE:ATCO) was downgraded by investment analysts at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a $14.50 target price on the stock. Bank of America‘s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 9.71% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on ATCO. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Atlas from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Atlas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Atlas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Atlas presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.30.

NYSE:ATCO opened at $16.06 on Thursday. Atlas has a one year low of $12.35 and a one year high of $16.49. The company has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Atlas (NYSE:ATCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.06). Atlas had a net margin of 14.68% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The company had revenue of $428.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $437.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. Atlas’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Atlas will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ATCO. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Atlas by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 36,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after acquiring an additional 3,320 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Atlas by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 97,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,388,000 after acquiring an additional 3,916 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Atlas in the fourth quarter worth about $171,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Atlas by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 43,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after acquiring an additional 9,599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Atlas by 155.9% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 60,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $856,000 after acquiring an additional 36,800 shares during the last quarter. 75.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Atlas Corp. operates as a global asset manager that owns and operates the businesses in which it invests. It focuses on deploying capital across multiple verticals to create growth opportunities for its shareholders. The firm operates through two subsidiaries, Seaspan and APR. Seaspan is an independent charter owner and operator of containerships and APR provides mobile power solutions.

