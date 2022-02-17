Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECC) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.14

Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECC) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.14 per share by the investment management company on Friday, April 29th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 8th. This is a boost from Eagle Point Credit’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12.

Eagle Point Credit has decreased its dividend by 52.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Eagle Point Credit has a payout ratio of 97.3% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Analysts expect Eagle Point Credit to earn $1.55 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 92.9%.

Shares of NYSE:ECC opened at $13.98 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $452.32 million, a PE ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.13. Eagle Point Credit has a fifty-two week low of $10.57 and a fifty-two week high of $15.54.

Eagle Point Credit (NYSE:ECC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The investment management company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $24.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eagle Point Credit will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Oa Eagle Group Investors, Llc sold 34,000 shares of Eagle Point Credit stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.04, for a total value of $477,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders sold a total of 679,142 shares of company stock worth $9,586,877 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eagle Point Credit in the 4th quarter worth approximately $103,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Eagle Point Credit by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,193 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 1,477 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Eagle Point Credit by 15.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 67,510 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $920,000 after buying an additional 9,136 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Eagle Point Credit by 281.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 226,696 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,072,000 after buying an additional 167,290 shares during the period. 27.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Eagle Point Credit

Eagle Point Credit Co, Inc is a closed-end investment company. Its investment objective is to generate high current income, and generate capital appreciation by investing primarily in equity and junior debt tranches of CLOs. The company was founded on March 24, 2014 and is headquartered in Greenwich, CT.

