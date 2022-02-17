Alberta Investment Management Corp Invests $224,000 in Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL)

Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 5.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 944,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,223,000 after acquiring an additional 51,302 shares during the period. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 1.5% in the second quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 804,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,666,000 after buying an additional 11,842 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 37.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 708,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,922,000 after buying an additional 194,742 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 0.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 685,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,771,000 after buying an additional 2,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 157.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 425,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,755,000 after buying an additional 260,200 shares in the last quarter. 69.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PSTL stock opened at $17.79 on Thursday. Postal Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.76 and a 1 year high of $21.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $243.40 million, a P/E ratio of 161.74, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.56.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.2275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This is an increase from Postal Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.12%. Postal Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 827.35%.

PSTL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Postal Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, February 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Postal Realty Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Colliers Securities started coverage on Postal Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock.

Postal Realty Trust, Inc is an internally managed real estate investment trust that owns and manages over 1,000 properties leased to the USPS. The Company believes it is one of the largest owners and managers of properties leased to the USPS.

