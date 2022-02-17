Eaton Vance Management Increases Holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 29.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 79,566 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,223 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Copart were worth $10,764,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Copart by 27.2% during the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 7,507 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 1,604 shares during the period. MD Financial Management Inc. increased its holdings in Copart by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 16,094 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,233,000 after purchasing an additional 2,244 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Copart by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 625,194 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $86,727,000 after acquiring an additional 39,269 shares during the period. Mariner LLC grew its holdings in shares of Copart by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 11,156 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,548,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period. Finally, Zacks Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of Copart by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 51,705 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,173,000 after acquiring an additional 3,059 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.31% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Truist Financial upped their target price on Copart from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th.

In related news, Director Thomas N. Tryforos sold 69,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.63, for a total value of $10,324,470.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 11.18% of the company’s stock.

Copart stock opened at $126.87 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.05, a current ratio of 4.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market capitalization of $30.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.65 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $137.02 and its 200 day moving average is $143.12. Copart, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.92 and a twelve month high of $161.12.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The business services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $867.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $806.99 million. Copart had a return on equity of 28.37% and a net margin of 34.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Copart, Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

