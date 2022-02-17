QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.05 EPS

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.15) EPS.

QuantumScape stock opened at $16.99 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.18 billion, a PE ratio of -5.94 and a beta of 10.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 42.79 and a current ratio of 42.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.68. QuantumScape has a twelve month low of $13.43 and a twelve month high of $71.97.

In related news, CFO Kevin Hettrich sold 46,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.05, for a total transaction of $1,159,439.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Mohit Singh sold 376,717 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.18, for a total transaction of $10,992,602.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,413,849 shares of company stock worth $34,295,579. Company insiders own 16.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of QuantumScape by 63.0% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 3,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 1,368 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of QuantumScape by 54.6% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 7,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 2,798 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of QuantumScape during the 4th quarter worth about $204,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of QuantumScape during the 4th quarter worth about $240,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of QuantumScape by 63.8% during the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 13,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 5,438 shares in the last quarter. 21.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on QS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of QuantumScape from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of QuantumScape in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of QuantumScape in a research report on Friday, January 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.67.

QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, engages in the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

