QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.05 EPS

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.15) EPS.
QuantumScape stock opened at $16.99 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.18 billion, a PE ratio of -5.94 and a beta of 10.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 42.79 and a current ratio of 42.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.68. QuantumScape has a twelve month low of $13.43 and a twelve month high of $71.97.
In related news, CFO Kevin Hettrich sold 46,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.05, for a total transaction of $1,159,439.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Mohit Singh sold 376,717 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.18, for a total transaction of $10,992,602.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,413,849 shares of company stock worth $34,295,579. Company insiders own 16.22% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on QS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of QuantumScape from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of QuantumScape in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of QuantumScape in a research report on Friday, January 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.67.
QuantumScape Company Profile
QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, engages in the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.
