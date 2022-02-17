Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The mining company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $879.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $927.06 million. Kinross Gold had a return on equity of 11.44% and a net margin of 24.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.27 EPS.
Shares of KGC stock opened at $5.86 on Thursday. Kinross Gold has a 52-week low of $4.90 and a 52-week high of $8.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 2.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.85.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Kinross Gold by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,150,708 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $47,355,000 after purchasing an additional 35,419 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in Kinross Gold by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 4,890,276 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $28,416,000 after purchasing an additional 748,763 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Kinross Gold by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,378,116 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $19,580,000 after purchasing an additional 209,814 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Kinross Gold by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 162,274 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $943,000 after purchasing an additional 25,822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Kinross Gold by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 114,927 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $668,000 after purchasing an additional 3,424 shares in the last quarter. 45.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Kinross Gold Company Profile
Kinross Gold Corp. operates as an exploration company. It engages in the production, acquisition, exploration and development of gold bearing properties in Canada, United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Ecuador, Chile, Ghana and Mauritania. The products are gold and silver produced in the form of dore.
