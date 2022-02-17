GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.17, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. The company’s revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share.

Shares of GXO Logistics stock opened at $85.80 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. GXO Logistics has a twelve month low of $48.38 and a twelve month high of $105.92.

Get GXO Logistics alerts:

In related news, Director S Jacobs Bradley sold 3,217,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.40, for a total transaction of $277,992,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GXO. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in GXO Logistics in the 4th quarter valued at about $60,113,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in GXO Logistics by 202.9% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 47,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,323,000 after buying an additional 31,884 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in GXO Logistics in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,613,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in GXO Logistics by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 355,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,277,000 after buying an additional 20,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in GXO Logistics in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,789,000. 71.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on GXO shares. Susquehanna boosted their price target on GXO Logistics from $95.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $99.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $91.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital raised shares of GXO Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.43.

GXO Logistics Company Profile

GXO Logistics Inc is a pure-play contract logistics provider. GXO Logistics Inc is headquartered in Conn., USA.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for GXO Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GXO Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.