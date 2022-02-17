Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.440-$2.460 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.430. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

KO stock opened at $60.90 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Coca-Cola has a 1-year low of $48.97 and a 1-year high of $62.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $263.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $59.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.89.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 44.22% and a net margin of 23.31%. The company had revenue of $9.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. Coca-Cola’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Coca-Cola will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on KO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a $66.00 price target on Coca-Cola in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $65.00.

In other news, insider Henrique Braun sold 12,022 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total transaction of $691,265.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 18,090 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.01, for a total value of $1,049,400.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 276,582 shares of company stock worth $16,592,155 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Coca-Cola by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 48,263,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,611,557,000 after acquiring an additional 951,106 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Coca-Cola by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 39,123,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,052,799,000 after acquiring an additional 697,833 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter worth $632,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Coca-Cola in the 3rd quarter worth $244,000. Finally, First Community Trust NA purchased a new position in Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter worth $157,000. Institutional investors own 67.08% of the company’s stock.

About Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.