JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY) Price Target to SEK 210

Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY) had its target price increased by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from SEK 200 to SEK 210 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on SWDBY. Pareto Securities upgraded Swedbank AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a SEK 205 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Swedbank AB (publ) from SEK 204 to SEK 200 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. SEB Equities downgraded Swedbank AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a SEK 190 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Societe Generale lowered their target price on shares of Swedbank AB (publ) from SEK 205 to SEK 200 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Swedbank AB (publ) from SEK 175 to SEK 174 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $191.90.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SWDBY opened at $18.38 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.30. Swedbank AB has a 1 year low of $17.32 and a 1 year high of $23.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.75, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter. Swedbank AB (publ) had a net margin of 40.63% and a return on equity of 13.18%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter.

About Swedbank AB (publ)

Swedbank AB engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Swedish Banking, Large Corporates and Institutions, Baltic Banking, and Group Functions and Others. The Swedish Banking segment caters to customers through digital channels and branches, as well as through cooperating savings banks and franchises.

