Morguard North American (TSE:MRG) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06

Morguard North American (TSE:MRG) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of 0.058 per share on Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ?. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th.
Morguard North American has a 52-week low of C$13.17 and a 52-week high of C$16.21.
Morguard North American Company Profile
