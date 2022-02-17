Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:AP) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.15

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:AP) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.146 per share on Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ?. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th.

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:AP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported C$1.25 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$146.72 million during the quarter.

Separately, Desjardins upgraded shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th.

