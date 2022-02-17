Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund (NYSE:IGD) to Issue $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund (NYSE:IGD) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 1st.

Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund has decreased its dividend by 34.4% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

IGD stock opened at $5.98 on Thursday. Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund has a one year low of $5.32 and a one year high of $6.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.05.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IGD. Colony Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund in the fourth quarter worth $99,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund during the second quarter worth $102,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund during the second quarter worth $128,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 43,957 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 2,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 236,244 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,467,000 after purchasing an additional 41,773 shares in the last quarter.

About Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund

Voya Global Equity Dividend & Premium Opportunity Fund is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its primary objective is to provide a high level of income, with a secondary objective of capital appreciation. The company was founded in April 2004 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

