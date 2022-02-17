AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) Price Target Cut to $42.00

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $43.00 to $42.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 10.67% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AMC Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of AMC Networks from $45.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of AMC Networks from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Macquarie reduced their price objective on shares of AMC Networks from $57.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of AMC Networks from $58.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.88.

AMCX stock opened at $37.95 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.24. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.32. AMC Networks has a 52 week low of $32.96 and a 52 week high of $83.63. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 0.90.

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.35. AMC Networks had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 68.19%. The business had revenue of $803.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $752.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.72 earnings per share. AMC Networks’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that AMC Networks will post 9.32 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Vice Chairman Joshua W. Sapan sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.67, for a total value of $1,466,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 28.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in AMC Networks by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 19,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,000 after buying an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in AMC Networks by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 39,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after buying an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in AMC Networks by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 139,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,820,000 after buying an additional 18,230 shares during the last quarter. Anqa Management LLC raised its holdings in AMC Networks by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Anqa Management LLC now owns 182,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,294,000 after buying an additional 29,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in AMC Networks by 568.9% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.95% of the company’s stock.

AMC Networks, Inc is a holding company, which engages in owning and management of cable television networks through its subsidiaries. It operates through the National Networks and International and Other segments. The National Networks segment includes activities of AMC Studios operations, AMC Broadcasting and Technology, and national programming networks, namely: AMC, WEtv, BBC AMERICA, IFC, and SundanceTV in the U.

