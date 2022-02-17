ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP) Price Target Lowered to $20.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP) had its target price dropped by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $30.00 to $20.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 133.10% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently commented on TDUP. Guggenheim began coverage on ThredUp in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on ThredUp from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on ThredUp from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. KeyCorp cut their target price on ThredUp from $32.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut ThredUp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.42.

Get ThredUp alerts:

TDUP stock opened at $8.58 on Thursday. ThredUp has a fifty-two week low of $7.25 and a fifty-two week high of $31.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a current ratio of 3.29.

In other ThredUp news, CEO James G. Reinhart sold 10,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.03, for a total value of $191,118.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Gs Investment Strategies, Llc sold 48,806 shares of ThredUp stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.59, for a total value of $907,303.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 147,770 shares of company stock valued at $2,816,658.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in ThredUp during the 4th quarter worth about $99,675,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in ThredUp by 105.4% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,636,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,880,000 after acquiring an additional 1,866,560 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in ThredUp by 33.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,563,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,464,000 after acquiring an additional 893,897 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in ThredUp during the 3rd quarter worth about $64,309,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in ThredUp by 37.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,265,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,894,000 after acquiring an additional 613,762 shares in the last quarter. 41.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ThredUp

ThredUp Inc operates online resale platforms that allows consumers to buy and sell secondhand women's and kids' apparel, shoes, and accessories. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Oakland, California.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ThredUp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ThredUp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.