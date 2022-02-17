Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $1.00

Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 14th will be given a dividend of 1.00 per share by the energy company on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 11th. This is an increase from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84.

Devon Energy has increased its dividend by 556.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 4 consecutive years. Devon Energy has a payout ratio of 61.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Devon Energy to earn $5.76 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 58.3%.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

NYSE DVN opened at $53.85 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.25, a PEG ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 2.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $47.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. Devon Energy has a 52 week low of $19.61 and a 52 week high of $55.70.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The energy company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.15. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 19.77% and a net margin of 13.50%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Devon Energy will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Mizuho boosted their target price on Devon Energy from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Devon Energy from $38.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Devon Energy from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays boosted their price target on Devon Energy from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Devon Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.71.

In related news, SVP Tana K. Cashion sold 41,883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.13, for a total transaction of $1,680,764.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Jeremy D. Humphers sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.64, for a total value of $81,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 44,812 shares of company stock valued at $1,801,555. Corporate insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DVN. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in Devon Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Devon Energy by 87.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,692 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,720 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in Devon Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $190,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in Devon Energy by 292.9% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 15,305 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 11,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in Devon Energy by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 32,727 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,442,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, November 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the energy company to buy up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Baarnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.