Needham & Company LLC Raises Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Price Target to $172.00

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $166.00 to $172.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target indicates a potential upside of 22.02% from the company’s current price.
Several other equities analysts have also commented on AMAT. Cowen upped their price target on Applied Materials from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Applied Materials from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Applied Materials from $178.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Applied Materials from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Applied Materials from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Applied Materials currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $169.53.
Shares of Applied Materials stock opened at $140.96 on Thursday. Applied Materials has a 52 week low of $105.50 and a 52 week high of $167.06. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $147.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $142.09. The firm has a market cap of $125.17 billion, a PE ratio of 21.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.
In related news, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.79, for a total transaction of $45,837,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Monolith Advisors purchased a new position in Applied Materials during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. First Community Trust NA acquired a new stake in Applied Materials during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,235,000. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Materials during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,391,000. Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Materials during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,186,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in Applied Materials by 57.4% during the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 31,743 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $4,995,000 after acquiring an additional 11,574 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.06% of the company’s stock.
Applied Materials Company Profile
Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services and software to the semiconductor, display and related industries. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display & Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for etch, rapid thermal processing, deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, wafer packaging, and ion implantation.
