Needham & Company LLC Raises Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Price Target to $172.00

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $166.00 to $172.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target indicates a potential upside of 22.02% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on AMAT. Cowen upped their price target on Applied Materials from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Applied Materials from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Applied Materials from $178.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Applied Materials from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Applied Materials from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Applied Materials currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $169.53.

Shares of Applied Materials stock opened at $140.96 on Thursday. Applied Materials has a 52 week low of $105.50 and a 52 week high of $167.06. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $147.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $142.09. The firm has a market cap of $125.17 billion, a PE ratio of 21.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.04. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 52.64% and a net margin of 25.53%. The business had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Applied Materials will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.79, for a total transaction of $45,837,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Monolith Advisors purchased a new position in Applied Materials during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. First Community Trust NA acquired a new stake in Applied Materials during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,235,000. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Materials during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,391,000. Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Materials during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,186,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in Applied Materials by 57.4% during the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 31,743 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $4,995,000 after acquiring an additional 11,574 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services and software to the semiconductor, display and related industries. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display & Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for etch, rapid thermal processing, deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, wafer packaging, and ion implantation.

