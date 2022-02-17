Morgan Stanley Has $123.04 Million Stock Holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) by 6.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 358,055 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,977 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $123,044,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Arista Networks by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its position in shares of Arista Networks by 0.3% during the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 7,171 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,464,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Arista Networks by 4.3% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 601 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in Arista Networks by 56.0% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 78 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Arista Networks by 19.7% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 219 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. 15.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

ANET has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $138.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $157.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $166.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Arista Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $135.46.

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 876 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.13, for a total transaction of $113,993.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.51, for a total value of $12,951,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 752,694 shares of company stock worth $96,104,897. Corporate insiders own 22.01% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks stock opened at $132.44 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.70 billion, a PE ratio of 53.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.25. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.52 and a 12 month high of $148.57. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $130.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.31.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The technology company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $824.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $790.40 million. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 28.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arista Networks Profile

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of cloud networking solutions. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System(EOS) a set of network applications and Ethernet switching, and routing platforms. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in October 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET).

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.