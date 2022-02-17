Royal Bank of Canada Purchases 34,714 Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 484,376 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,714 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.29% of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF worth $48,487,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. now owns 89,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,927,000 after purchasing an additional 8,707 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 142.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 10,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,080,000 after acquiring an additional 6,343 shares during the last quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 140,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,045,000 after acquiring an additional 5,031 shares during the last quarter. IFS Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 63,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,367,000 after acquiring an additional 5,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 51,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,202,000 after acquiring an additional 2,611 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHA opened at $95.85 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $97.40. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $87.41 and a one year high of $110.93.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.