Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) Shares Sold by Gotham Asset Management LLC

Gotham Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) by 35.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,480 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,540 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Omnicell were worth $962,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Omnicell by 0.6% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,746,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Torray LLC lifted its holdings in Omnicell by 0.8% during the third quarter. Torray LLC now owns 12,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in Omnicell by 1.5% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 6,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $957,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Omnicell by 6.1% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC lifted its holdings in Omnicell by 4.4% during the third quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 2,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter.

Get Omnicell alerts:

In related news, CFO Peter J. Kuipers sold 8,517 shares of Omnicell stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.15, for a total value of $1,542,854.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Dan S. Johnston sold 1,063 shares of Omnicell stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.88, for a total transaction of $188,023.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,759 shares of company stock valued at $1,944,442. Company insiders own 2.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OMCL stock opened at $133.83 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $163.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $163.67. Omnicell, Inc. has a 12 month low of $119.30 and a 12 month high of $187.29. The company has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a PE ratio of 78.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.05.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92. Omnicell had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 12.51%. The business had revenue of $311.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.07 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Omnicell, Inc. will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on OMCL shares. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Omnicell from $188.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Omnicell from $203.00 to $188.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Omnicell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $184.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Omnicell from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Omnicell from $170.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $187.71.

Omnicell Company Profile

Omnicell, Inc engages in the provision of medication management automation solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies. Its solutions include intelligence, platform and interoperability, central pharmacy dispensing, medication adherence, population health and point of care automation.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.