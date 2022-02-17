Marshall Wace LLP Boosts Stake in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) by 732.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 118,813 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 104,547 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $7,705,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kings Point Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Nutrien during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nutrien during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nutrien during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Nutrien during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nutrien during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $81,000. 62.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
NTR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Nutrien in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Nutrien in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Nutrien in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nutrien from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nutrien currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.47.
Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.22. Nutrien had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The company had revenue of $7.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 83.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Nutrien Ltd. will post 5.9 EPS for the current year.
About Nutrien
Nutrien Ltd. is a crop nutrient company, which engages in the production and distribution of products for agricultural, industrial, and feed customer. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seed, and merchandise.
