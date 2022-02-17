Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals (NYSE:VTN) Shares Purchased by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals (NYSE:VTN) by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 389,531 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,132 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals were worth $5,258,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals by 3.0% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 31,866 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals by 2.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 147,542 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,992,000 after acquiring an additional 3,680 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals in the third quarter valued at $70,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals by 5.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 135,138 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,824,000 after acquiring an additional 6,847 shares during the period. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals in the third quarter valued at $142,000. 10.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals alerts:

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals stock opened at $12.11 on Thursday. Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals has a one year low of $11.97 and a one year high of $14.17. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.99.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a $0.0478 dividend. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th.

About Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals operates as a non-diversified, closed-end investment company. It intends to provide common shareholders with current income exempt from federal as well as from New York State and New York City income taxes, consistent with preservation of capital.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals (NYSE:VTN).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.