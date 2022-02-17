Point72 Asset Management L.P. Increases Stock Holdings in ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) by 164.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,420 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 37,597 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in ICU Medical were worth $14,101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ICU Medical in the second quarter worth about $43,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in ICU Medical by 282.2% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 279 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in ICU Medical by 103.3% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 370 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in ICU Medical by 59.0% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 380 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in ICU Medical by 40.8% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 404 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. 93.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ICUI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ICU Medical from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $234.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of ICU Medical from $302.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd.

In other news, CEO Vivek Jain sold 1,159 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $278,160.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 9.10% of the company’s stock.

ICUI stock opened at $222.68 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.18 and a beta of 0.55. ICU Medical, Inc. has a one year low of $183.39 and a one year high of $282.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $223.41.

ICU Medical Company Profile

ICU Medical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of innovative medical devices used in vascular therapy and critical care applications. Its product portfolio includes intravenous smart pumps, sets, connectors, closed transfer devices for hazardous drugs, cardiac monitoring systems, IV solutions, IV smart pumps with pain management and safety software technology, dedicated and non-dedicated IV sets and needle-free connectors.

