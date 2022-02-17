Point72 Asset Management L.P. Increases Stock Holdings in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc. (NASDAQ:IEA)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc. (NASDAQ:IEA) by 61.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,284,052 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 490,000 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned about 0.05% of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives worth $14,677,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IEA. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives by 896.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 178,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,301,000 after purchasing an additional 160,979 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives in the second quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives in the second quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Soros Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives in the third quarter valued at approximately $572,000. Finally, Arosa Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,429,000. 78.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ IEA opened at $10.56 on Thursday. Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc. has a one year low of $7.57 and a one year high of $19.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.42, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $506.62 million, a P/E ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 1.53.

In other Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives news, Director John Eber sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.65, for a total transaction of $144,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Charles Hugh Farkas Garner purchased 5,500 shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.07 per share, for a total transaction of $49,885.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have acquired 19,068 shares of company stock worth $171,331 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Infrastructure & Energy Alternatives, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of infrastructure solutions for the renewable energy, traditional power, and civil infrastructure industries. It operates through Renewables and Specialty Civil segments. The Renewables segment focuses in a range of services that include full EPC project delivery, design, site development, construction, installation and restoration of infrastructure services for the wind and solar industries.

