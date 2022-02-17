Point72 Asset Management L.P. Purchases Shares of 201,374 Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 201,374 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock, valued at approximately $13,393,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CYRX. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Cryoport by 81,723.0% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,062,063 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $67,016,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060,765 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cryoport by 54.8% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,368,665 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $91,030,000 after purchasing an additional 484,718 shares during the last quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Cryoport during the third quarter worth $7,508,000. CastleArk Alternatives LLC bought a new position in Cryoport during the third quarter worth $5,959,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Cryoport by 2.5% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,630,923 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $174,982,000 after acquiring an additional 64,800 shares in the last quarter.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Cryoport from $79.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Cryoport from $75.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cryoport from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cryoport in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Roth Capital raised shares of Cryoport from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.57.

CYRX opened at $37.61 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 9.99, a quick ratio of 9.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $48.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.08. Cryoport, Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.97 and a 1-year high of $86.30. The company has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.01 and a beta of 1.05.

In other Cryoport news, CEO Jerrell Shelton sold 64,963 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.15, for a total transaction of $4,232,339.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

CryoPort, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions to the life science industry. It also provides logistics solutions for biologic materials such as immunotherapies, stem cells, CAR-T cells, and reproductive cells for clients worldwide, including points-of-care, clinical research organizations central laboratories, biopharmaceuticals, contract manufacturing, health centers, and university researchers.

