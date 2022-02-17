Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Acquires 10,094 Shares of Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) by 824.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,319 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,094 shares during the quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Travel + Leisure were worth $617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Putnam Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Travel + Leisure during the third quarter worth approximately $5,129,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Travel + Leisure by 10.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 396,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,594,000 after acquiring an additional 38,741 shares during the period. Ionic Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Travel + Leisure by 56.8% during the third quarter. Ionic Capital Management LLC now owns 277,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,155,000 after acquiring an additional 100,641 shares during the period. Cinctive Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Travel + Leisure by 199.6% during the third quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP now owns 67,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,675,000 after acquiring an additional 44,903 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Travel + Leisure during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 86.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TNL. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Travel + Leisure from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Travel + Leisure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Travel + Leisure from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Travel + Leisure from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.00.

In other news, insider Geoffrey Richards sold 13,000 shares of Travel + Leisure stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.47, for a total transaction of $786,110.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TNL opened at $61.79 on Thursday. Travel + Leisure Co. has a 12 month low of $46.81 and a 12 month high of $68.26. The business’s fifty day moving average is $55.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.52 and a beta of 1.84.

Travel + Leisure Company Profile

Travel + Leisure Co is a membership and leisure travel company, with a portfolio of nearly 20 resort, travel club, and lifestyle travel brands. The company provides outstanding vacation experiences and travel inspiration to millions of owners, members, and subscribers every year through its products and services: Wyndham Destinations, the vacation ownership company with 230 vacation club resort locations across the globe; Panorama, the membership travel business that includes the vacation exchange company, industry travel technology, and subscription travel brands; and Travel + Leisure Group, featuring online and print travel content, online booking platforms and travel clubs, and branded consumer products.

