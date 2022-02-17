Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Boosts Stake in Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB) by 205.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 35,312 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,748 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Dun & Bradstreet were worth $594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 66,120.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,311 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 3,306 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet during the 3rd quarter worth about $168,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet during the 3rd quarter worth about $214,000. Walleye Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 11,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 17,462 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,684 shares during the last quarter. 75.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dun & Bradstreet alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on DNB shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Dun & Bradstreet from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. The company’s Cannae Holdings Conference presentation highlighted its path to mid-single-digit organic growth as well as an acceleration in new product development, the analyst tells investors in a research note. Sabadra adds that the price target reduction reflect the potential FY22 headwinds, but faster-than-expected organic revenue ramp and better-than-expected operating leverage could serve as catalysts for Dun & Bradstreet. TheStreet upgraded shares of Dun & Bradstreet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, December 27th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Dun & Bradstreet from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Dun & Bradstreet from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dun & Bradstreet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

NYSE:DNB opened at $18.30 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -152.49 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.93. Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.61 and a fifty-two week high of $25.66.

Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The business services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.03. Dun & Bradstreet had a negative net margin of 2.59% and a positive return on equity of 12.10%. The company had revenue of $598.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $575.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Dun & Bradstreet

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc provides business decisioning data and analytics in North America and internationally. It offers finance and risk solutions, including D&B Finance Analytics, an online application that offers clients real time access to its information, comprehensive monitoring, and portfolio analysis; D&B Direct, an application programming interface (API) that delivers risk and financial data directly into enterprise applications for real-time credit decision making.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DNB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB).

Receive News & Ratings for Dun & Bradstreet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dun & Bradstreet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.