Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) Shares Bought by Point72 Asset Management L.P.

Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) by 66.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 510,300 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 203,200 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $15,921,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HWM. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 39.7% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Howmet Aerospace in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $99,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.14% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on HWM shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Howmet Aerospace from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Howmet Aerospace from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Howmet Aerospace currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.88.

Shares of HWM stock opened at $35.73 on Thursday. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.41 and a 12 month high of $36.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.56 and a beta of 1.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $32.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.72.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 12.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th will be paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.22%. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.56%.

Howmet Aerospace Company Profile

Howmet Aerospace, Inc engages in provision of engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels. The Engine Products segment produces investment castings, including airfoils, and seamless rolled rings primarily for aircraft engines (aerospace commercial and defense) and industrial gas turbines.

