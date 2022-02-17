Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Takes $682,000 Position in TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 20,145 shares of the travel company’s stock, valued at approximately $682,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TRIP. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of TripAdvisor by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 78,209 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $3,151,000 after buying an additional 6,598 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TripAdvisor by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,260,988 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $373,217,000 after buying an additional 717,951 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in TripAdvisor by 37.0% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 9,210 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 2,487 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in TripAdvisor by 0.8% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 220,923 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $8,903,000 after purchasing an additional 1,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in TripAdvisor during the second quarter worth approximately $429,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TRIP stock opened at $29.23 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.34. TripAdvisor, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.52 and a 1-year high of $64.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a PE ratio of -20.73 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.64.

TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The travel company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $241.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $247.90 million. TripAdvisor had a negative return on equity of 23.31% and a negative net margin of 24.71%. TripAdvisor’s quarterly revenue was up 107.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.58) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that TripAdvisor, Inc. will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TRIP has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on TripAdvisor from $33.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on TripAdvisor from $66.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Barclays reduced their price objective on TripAdvisor from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on TripAdvisor from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on TripAdvisor from $62.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.57.

TripAdvisor, Inc is an online travel company, which owns and operates a portfolio of online travel brands. It operates through the following segments: Hotels, Media & Platform, and Experiences & Dining. The Hotels, Media and Platform segment provides contextually-relevant booking links to travel partners on websites.

