Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) Price Target Lowered to $95.00 at Robert W. Baird

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) had its target price reduced by equities research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $105.00 to $95.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 20.12% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank cut Grand Canyon Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Barrington Research lowered their price target on Grand Canyon Education from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Grand Canyon Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.80.

Get Grand Canyon Education alerts:

Grand Canyon Education stock opened at $79.09 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.83, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.51. Grand Canyon Education has a 1-year low of $70.00 and a 1-year high of $115.96. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $83.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.49.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11. Grand Canyon Education had a return on equity of 17.59% and a net margin of 29.65%. The firm had revenue of $251.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.89 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Grand Canyon Education will post 6.07 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOPE. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Grand Canyon Education in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Grand Canyon Education in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Grand Canyon Education in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in shares of Grand Canyon Education in the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Grand Canyon Education in the 1st quarter valued at about $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.79% of the company’s stock.

About Grand Canyon Education

Grand Canyon Education, Inc engages in the provision of education services. It offers graduate and undergraduate degree programs and certificates across colleges. The company was founded by Christopher C. Richardson and Brent D. Richardson in November 2003 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Grand Canyon Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grand Canyon Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.