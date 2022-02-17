Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) Price Target Lowered to $390.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) had its target price lowered by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $450.00 to $390.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 27.75% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on CRL. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $450.00 to $390.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a report on Monday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $480.00 to $465.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $409.00 to $350.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Charles River Laboratories International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $414.15.

Shares of NYSE:CRL opened at $305.28 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.22. Charles River Laboratories International has a 52 week low of $259.02 and a 52 week high of $460.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $345.61 and a 200 day moving average of $388.67.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The medical research company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $905.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $888.27 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 23.14% and a net margin of 11.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.39 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Charles River Laboratories International will post 10.25 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRL. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 65.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,898,754 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $702,387,000 after buying an additional 748,211 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,442,785 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $533,715,000 after purchasing an additional 329,426 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,585,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,087,693 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,099,536,000 after purchasing an additional 152,682 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 50.3% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 454,795 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $171,358,000 after purchasing an additional 152,258 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is an early-stage contract research company, which provides research models required in the research and development of new drugs, devices, and therapies. It operates through the following segments: Research Models and Services, Discovery and Safety Assessment, and Manufacturing Solutions.

