B.P. Marsh & Partners (LON:BPM) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $325.38

B.P. Marsh & Partners PLC (LON:BPM)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 325.38 ($4.40) and traded as high as GBX 331.72 ($4.49). B.P. Marsh & Partners shares last traded at GBX 332 ($4.49), with a volume of 3,292 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a current ratio of 3.05. The company has a market cap of £119.14 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.93. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 330.94 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 325.59.

Get B.P. Marsh & Partners alerts:

In other news, insider Nicholas Hugh Carter acquired 1,962 shares of B.P. Marsh & Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 326 ($4.41) per share, for a total transaction of £6,396.12 ($8,655.10).

B.P. Marsh & Partners PLC is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in investments in early stage, developmental capital/acquisition capital, startups, management buyouts, management buyins, and hive offs. The firm does not invest in insurance companies or businesses exposed to principle risk.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for B.P. Marsh & Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B.P. Marsh & Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.