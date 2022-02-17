Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLI) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $103.28

Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLI) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $103.28 and traded as low as $99.91. Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund shares last traded at $100.48, with a volume of 10,317,728 shares trading hands.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.26.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of XLI. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund by 229.3% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund by 194.1% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund by 119.6% during the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 303 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter.

Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities of companies in The Industrial Select Sector Index (the Index). The Index includes companies from the following industries, aerospace and defense; industrial conglomerates; machinery; road and rail; air freight & logistics; commercial services & supplies; professional services; electrical equipment; construction and engineering; trading companies and distributors; airlines, and building products.

