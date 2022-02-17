Zytronic (LON:ZYT) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $164.78

Zytronic plc (LON:ZYT) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 164.78 ($2.23) and traded as low as GBX 135 ($1.83). Zytronic shares last traded at GBX 138 ($1.87), with a volume of 37,332 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 7.13 and a quick ratio of 6.25. The firm has a market capitalization of £15.96 million and a PE ratio of 46.97. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 162.75 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 164.51.

Get Zytronic alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be given a GBX 1.50 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a yield of 0.83%.

Zytronic plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets interactive touch sensor products. The company offers touchscreens in gaming; retail, leisure, and commercial applications; digital signage; vending; banking; and industrial applications, as well as touch controllers. It provides single and multi-touch sensing technology.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Zytronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zytronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.