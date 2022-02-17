Robinson (LON:RBN) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $96.41

Robinson plc (LON:RBN)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 96.41 ($1.30) and traded as low as GBX 76 ($1.03). Robinson shares last traded at GBX 76 ($1.03), with a volume of 2,000 shares changing hands.
The company has a market capitalization of £13.29 million and a P/E ratio of 800.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 83.58 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 96.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.99.
About Robinson (LON:RBN)
