Robinson (LON:RBN) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $96.41

Robinson plc (LON:RBN)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 96.41 ($1.30) and traded as low as GBX 76 ($1.03). Robinson shares last traded at GBX 76 ($1.03), with a volume of 2,000 shares changing hands.

The company has a market capitalization of £13.29 million and a P/E ratio of 800.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 83.58 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 96.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.99.

Robinson plc manufactures and sells plastic and paperboard packaging products in the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. The company provides various plastic packaging products comprising HDPE and PP bottles, and PET bottles for food, personal, and home care products; pots, tubs, and containers; caps, closures, and over caps; and a range of jars that are used in the food, personal care, and beauty market sectors.

