Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $54.54

Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $54.54 and traded as low as $53.74. Heineken shares last traded at $54.37, with a volume of 39,472 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HEINY. Zacks Investment Research raised Heineken from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Heineken in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Barclays lifted their target price on Heineken from €101.00 ($114.77) to €108.00 ($122.73) in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Heineken from €91.00 ($103.41) to €94.00 ($106.82) in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Heineken currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.00.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $55.27 and a 200 day moving average of $54.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Heineken NV engages in the manufacture and distribution of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. The firm operates through the following segments: Africa, Middle East and Eastern Europe; Americas; Asia Pacific; Europe; Head Officer and Other or Eliminations. It offers products under the Heineken, Amstel, Desperados, Sol, Tiger, Birra Moretti, Affligem, Lagunitas, Mort Subite, Strongbow Apple Ciders, Orchard Thieves, Stassen, Bulmers, Old Mout and Blind Pig brands.

