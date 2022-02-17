Eneti (NETI) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Eneti (NASDAQ:NETI) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 23rd. Analysts expect Eneti to post earnings of ($0.49) per share for the quarter.

Eneti (NASDAQ:NETI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.47). The business had revenue of $34.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.86 million. Eneti had a negative net margin of 226.28% and a positive return on equity of 9.06%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.15) EPS. On average, analysts expect Eneti to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ NETI opened at $7.44 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $83.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 18.43, a current ratio of 18.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Eneti has a 1 year low of $6.26 and a 1 year high of $24.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.27.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 17th. Eneti’s payout ratio is -0.11%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Eneti by 8,059.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 10,800 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Eneti by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 64,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after buying an additional 11,163 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its stake in Eneti by 42.5% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 60,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 18,149 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eneti in the second quarter valued at approximately $389,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eneti in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $468,000.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Eneti from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Eneti from $28.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Fearnley Fonds assumed coverage on shares of Eneti in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of Eneti from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Eneti in a research note on Friday, February 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.67.

Eneti, Inc engages in the provision of international shipping services. It operates the latest generation of new building dry bulk carriers with fuel-efficient specifications. Its vessels transports a broad range of major and minor bulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers, along worldwide shipping routes.

