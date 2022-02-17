CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of ($1.68) Per Share, SVB Leerink Forecasts

CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) – Research analysts at SVB Leerink issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for CRISPR Therapeutics in a report issued on Tuesday, February 15th. SVB Leerink analyst R. Bienkowski forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($1.68) per share for the quarter. SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for CRISPR Therapeutics’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($1.76) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($1.74) EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at ($1.83) EPS.

Get CRISPR Therapeutics alerts:

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($1.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.74) by ($0.10). CRISPR Therapeutics had a net margin of 45.64% and a return on equity of 19.19%. The company had revenue of $12.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 million.

CRSP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $117.00 to $95.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays cut their price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $148.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $185.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $145.33.

NASDAQ CRSP opened at $61.97 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.77. CRISPR Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $55.35 and a twelve month high of $169.76. The stock has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a PE ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 2.10.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CRSP. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 27,285.3% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,159,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,755,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155,532 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,319,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,526,000 after buying an additional 1,029,955 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $43,865,000. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $31,940,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 42.1% in the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,316,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,736,000 after buying an additional 390,209 shares during the period. 51.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CRISPR Therapeutics Company Profile

CRISPR Therapeutics AG engages in the development and commercialization of therapies derived from genome-editing technology. Its proprietary platform CRISPR/Cas9-based therapeutics allows for precise and directed changes to genomic DNA. The company was founded by Rodger Novak, Emmanuelle Charpentier, Shaun Patrick Foy, Matthew Porteus, Daniel Anderson, Chad Cowan and Craig Mellow in 2014 and is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.